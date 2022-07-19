Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Down 26.9% in June

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.46. The company had a trading volume of 763,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,903. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.41.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

