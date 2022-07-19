Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.85) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.65) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

BEG traded down GBX 5.52 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 140.48 ($1.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.21. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 156 ($1.86). The company has a market capitalization of £215.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.00.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.