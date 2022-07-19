Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Stock Price Down 5%

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BXE) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 81,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 76,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Bellatrix Exploration Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The company has a market cap of C$15.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38.

About Bellatrix Exploration

(Get Rating)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.