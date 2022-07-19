Berenberg Bank Increases discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Price Target to GBX 930

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($11.00) to GBX 930 ($11.12) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.31% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of discoverIE Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
discoverIE Group Price Performance
Shares of discoverIE Group stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 640 ($7.65). The company had a trading volume of 43,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,371. The company has a market cap of £610.92 million and a PE ratio of 6,380.00. discoverIE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 586 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,274 ($15.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 687.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 777.76.
About discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.
