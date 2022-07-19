Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 390 ($4.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 385 ($4.60).

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 189 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.25. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 395.25 ($4.73). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.82. The company has a market cap of £194.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

