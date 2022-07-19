Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Overweight Rating for RS Group (LON:RS1)

Berenberg Bank restated their overweight rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.35) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RS1. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($16.98) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.67) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.14) to GBX 1,200 ($14.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.63) to GBX 1,300 ($15.54) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RS Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236 ($14.78).

RS Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RS1 opened at GBX 948.50 ($11.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,935.71. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,060 ($12.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

RS Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RS Group’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other RS Group news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.66), for a total transaction of £87,969.04 ($105,163.23). In related news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.66), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($105,163.23). Also, insider Alex Baldock bought 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($22,483.68).

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

