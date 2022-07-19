BidiPass Price Reaches $0.0002 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $82,375.95 and $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,327.57 or 1.00070736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

