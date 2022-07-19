Big Digital Shares Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $69,421.27 and $14.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00393279 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001726 BTC.
Big Digital Shares Coin Profile
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Big Digital Shares Coin Trading
