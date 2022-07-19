Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.95

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 1157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.55.

Big Rock Brewery ( TSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

