Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.95

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 1157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Big Rock Brewery Trading Down 5.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.55.
About Big Rock Brewery
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
Featured Articles
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.