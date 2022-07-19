BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BioCardia Stock Down 0.7 %

BCDA opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 1,261.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on BioCardia to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

