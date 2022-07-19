BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $233,363. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $685.35 million, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.