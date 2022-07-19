Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Downgraded to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Biotricity Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $1.36 on Friday. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Biotricity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biotricity by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.