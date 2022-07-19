Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,530,000 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the June 15th total of 10,780,000 shares. Currently, 24.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Bird Global Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BRDS stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Bird Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

In other news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 825,713 shares of company stock worth $625,463.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Craft Ventures GP I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at $137,437,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,356,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth about $12,204,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.