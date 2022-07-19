Bitcoin Private Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $138.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00294685 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00087936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00080868 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

