BitCore (BTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $138,197.00

BitCore (BTX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, BitCore has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.37 million and $138,197.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,515.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.41 or 0.06682571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00248513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00108829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00620684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00546572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006073 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

