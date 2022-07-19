BitTorrent Market Capitalization Achieves $566.05 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $566.05 million and $2,026.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007533 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004578 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004879 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004140 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

