Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 567,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals accounts for 3.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSM. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,365,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 356,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 265,800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 206,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

