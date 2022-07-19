BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 108,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,718. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
