BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 108,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,718. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

