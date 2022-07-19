BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $13.72.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
