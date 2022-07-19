BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

