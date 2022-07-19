BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BOE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,176. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 62,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.