BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE BOE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,176. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
