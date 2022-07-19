BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (BRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance
LON:BRIG opened at GBX 185.90 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of £39.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,327.86. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 164 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 202 ($2.41).
About BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
