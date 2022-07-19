BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (BRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:BRIG opened at GBX 185.90 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of £39.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,327.86. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 164 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 202 ($2.41).

About BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

