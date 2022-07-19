Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Down 30.6% in June

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth $138,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,041. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.14.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.