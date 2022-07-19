BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$50.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.13.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$33.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.00 million. Research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.