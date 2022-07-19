Bob’s Repair Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $397,970.52 and $316.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,515.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

