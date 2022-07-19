Bondly Tops One Day Trading Volume of $409,579.00 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Bondly has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

