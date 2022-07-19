Bora Chung Sells 8,854 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92.
- On Monday, May 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82.
Bill.com Price Performance
NYSE:BILL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bill.com by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.26.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.