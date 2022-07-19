Bora Chung Sells 8,854 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92.

On Monday, May 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82.

Bill.com Price Performance

NYSE:BILL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bill.com by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.26.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.