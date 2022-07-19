Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of BORUF stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising marketing and sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet, media, hospitality services.

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.