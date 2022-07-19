Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$200.07.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BYD traded up C$7.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$155.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,768. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 146.77. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$267.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$664.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

