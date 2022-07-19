Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Down 38.7% in June

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 575,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bridgetown by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,521 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 841,222 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTWN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,964. Bridgetown has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $738.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

