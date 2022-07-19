Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

