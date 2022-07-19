Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,300 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 679,600 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BRLT. Cowen cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,799. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

