Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Price Target at $5.18

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

Several research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.88). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 542.50%. The business had revenue of $39.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Articles

