Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target at $16.38

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 5.9 %

PEYUF opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.45%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

