Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBU. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -174.71 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.25%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

