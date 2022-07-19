Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.78.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

