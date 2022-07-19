BSClaunch (BSL) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

BSClaunch (BSL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $13,589.99 and $2,683.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00314130 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.
About BSClaunch
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
BSClaunch Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BSClaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSClaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.