BSCView (BSCV) Price Reaches $0.0025

BSCView (BSCV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. BSCView has a total market cap of $29,629.78 and $1,132.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00394512 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview.

Buying and Selling BSCView

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

