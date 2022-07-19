BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 53,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

