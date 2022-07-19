BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 53,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

