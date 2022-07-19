BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 228,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 113,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,036,037. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

