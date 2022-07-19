BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Insider Activity

Comcast Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. 185,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,614,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.