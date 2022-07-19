BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 1.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.5 %

AWK stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,820. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.