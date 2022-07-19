BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.58. 84,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

