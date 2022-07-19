BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 1.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after buying an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE J traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

