BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. 73,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

