BTR Capital Management Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,384. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

