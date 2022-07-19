Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Up 39.2% in June

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 532,200 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 382,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $28.18.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 165.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
