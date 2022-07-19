Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Down 29.2% in June

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $462.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CALT. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

