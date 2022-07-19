Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4,795.00

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,795 ($57.32) and last traded at GBX 4,999.89 ($59.77), with a volume of 54282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,000 ($59.77).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,055.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,074.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.82.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a GBX 46 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Insider Activity at Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile

In other Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c news, insider Jean Matterson purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,981 ($59.55) per share, for a total transaction of £22,414.50 ($26,795.58).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

