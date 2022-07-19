Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $121,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 371,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 95,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.53.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.