Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $121,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 371,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 95,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.53.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
