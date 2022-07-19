Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

